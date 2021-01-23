Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming) are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 19.5 million on YouTube, the latter has over 1.42 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10342 squad matches and has triumphed in 2536 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.52%. With 38106 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1642 games and has emerged victorious in 306 of them, making his win rate 18.63%. He has bagged 6402 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo games and has won on 77 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 482 squad games and has 54 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.20%. In the process, he has registered 1719 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.02.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has a single win, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has 5 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah to his name, making his win rate 10%. He has collected 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 8892 squad matches and has won on 2979 occasions, translating to a win rate of 33.50%. With a K/D ratio of 6.29, he has secured 37185 kills in these matches.

Advertisement

The content creator also has 595 wins in the 2485 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 23.94%. He has accumulated 8364 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.43 in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 2316 solo matches and has triumphed in 566 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.43%. He has killed 8411 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats

Arrow IB has played 85 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, making his win rate 21.17%. He has racked up 266 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 24 ranked duo matches and has secured 3 wins, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has garnered 103 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Advertisement

Arrow IB has played 38 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 3 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.89%. He has secured 139 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Ajjubhai and Arrow IB are skilled players in Garena Free Fire and boast impressive stats in the game.

In the lifetime solo and squad matches, Arrow IB is ahead of Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Arrow IB has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games.

However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Arrow IB has a higher win rate. In the ranked solo games, Arrow IB has a higher K/D ratio while Ajjubhai has a better win rate.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?