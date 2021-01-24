Shrey YT's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Shrey YT is one of the most popular YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community.

The 17-year-old creates videos on various aspects related to the game. He currently has over 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats and other in-game details.

Shrey YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Shrey YT’s Free Fire ID is 202354886.

Lifetime stats

Shrey YT has played 13326 squad matches and has bagged 2654 victories, making his win rate 19.91%. With 46186 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, the teenager has played 4235 games and has won on 791 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.67%. In the process, he has racked up 12425 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Shrey YT has also played 2020 solo games and has triumphed in 253 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.52%. He has registered 6118 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Shrey YT’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Shrey YT has played 272 squad games and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.41%. He has accumulated 736 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.83 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 62 ranked duo matches and has won on 1 occasion, maintaining a win rate of 1.61%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15, he has racked up 131 frags in these matches.

Shrey YT has also played 42 solo matches and has triumphed in 6 of them, making his win rate 14.28%. He has 162 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Shrey YT’s YouTube channel

The first video on Shrey YT's YouTube channel was posted in September 2019. Since then, he has posted over 120 videos on his channel, with over 70 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Shrey YT also runs another channel called SHREY ARMY.

Shrey YT’s social media accounts

Shrey YT is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server which players can join by clicking here.

