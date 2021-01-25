Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Rishi Gaming are popular Indian Free Fire content creators. The former boasts 19.6 million subscribers on YouTube, while the latter has a subscriber count of 2.27 million.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10358 squad games and has triumphed in 2538 of them, making his win rate 24.50%. With a K/D ratio of 4.88, he has 38180 kills in this mode.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has also played 1642 duo matches and has won on 306 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.63%. He has eliminated 6402 foes in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

When it comes to the solo games, Ajjubhai has 77 Booyahs in 898 matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 frags at a K/D of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 501 ranked squad games this season and has secured 56 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.17%. He has 1801 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches this season and has a single win to his name, making his win rate 33.33%. He has killed 5 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 1, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also Read: Shrey YT's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has played 6945 squad games and has triumphed in 1269 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.27%. He has bagged 15477 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.73 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has 204 victories in 2163 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 9.43%. He has racked up 4365 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

When it comes to the solo games, Rishi Gaming has played 1819 games and has won on 87 occasions making his win rate 4.78%. He has 2931 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.69 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming’s ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has played 241 ranked squad games this season and has emerged victorious in 36 of them, making his win rate 14.93%. He has 661 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 49 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.08%. With 153 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26 in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has played 10 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has registered 20 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire characters for free via Republic Day event [Limited duration]

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Rishi Gaming in terms of both win rate and K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked duo matches since Ajjubhai hasn’t played enough games.

In the ranked squad matches, Rishi Gaming has a better win rate while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo games, Ajjubhai has better stats than Rishi Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Nobru vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?