How to get Free Fire characters for free via Republic Day event [Limited duration]

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game that is developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS platforms.

Yesterday, its developers revealed the details of the upcoming Republic Day event in the game. The event will begin on 25th January and offers multiple in-game rewards including characters, gun skins, loot crates, vouchers and more.

This article offers a guide on how to obtain characters for free via the Republic Day event.

How to get Free Fire characters for free via the Republic Day event

As mentioned earlier, players will be able to acquire numerous rewards, including free characters, from the Republic Day event in Free Fire.

The characters will be available as part of the cumulative check-in/login reward. Players will be able to get them by merely logging in for a specific number of days.

(Note: The characters obtained from the event will not be permanent, and players will only be able to use them for a limited period of time. Each character will be available for 7 days.)

The check-in rewards are divided into Daily Party Rewards 1-5 and Daily Party Rewards 6-9. They offer players a total of 9 characters. The list of character rewards are as follows:

Daily Party Rewards 1-5 (25th January 4 AM IST – 6th February 3:59 AM IST)

Alvaro – Login 1 day

Jota – Login 2 days

Chrono – Login 3 days

Kapella – Login 4 days

Luqueta – Login 5 days

Daily Party Rewards 6-9 (25th January 4 AM IST – 6th February 3:59 AM IST)

Clu – Login 6 days

Wolfrahh – Login 7 days

Dasha – Login 8 days

Jai – Login 9 days

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the characters via the Republic Day event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire, click on the event icon and select the ‘26/1 Republic Day’ tab.

Step 2: They can then click on the Daily Party Rewards section and press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards.

