SK Sabir Boss vs Ankush FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Ankush FREEFIRE are two of the biggest Free Fire content creators in the Indian gaming community. They have 4.11 million and 3.43 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26913 squad games this season and has triumphed in 8755 of them, making his win rate 32.53%. He has eliminated 95084 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.24.

Advertisement

The popular content creator has also played 2970 duo matches and has won on 607 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.43%. With 8050 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo matches and has secured 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 560 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 113 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.17% He has racked up 1457 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has also played 92 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 11 of them, making his win rate 11.95%. He has racked up 236 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo matches and has 14 kills to his name in the mode.

Advertisement

Also Read: How to register for the Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021

Ankush FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE's lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 22300 squad games and has won on 9577 occasions, translating to a win rate of 42.94%. With a K/D ratio of 6.42, he has 81664 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3098 duo games and has 1244 victories to his name, making his win rate 40.15%. He has secured 11609 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.26.

Ankush FREEFIRE has 122 Booyahs in 922 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 13.23%. He has 2566 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE's ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 1399 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 1023 wins, translating to a win rate of 73.13%. He has registered 5965 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 15.86.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 59 matches and has emerged victorious in 32 games, maintaining a win rate of 54.23%. He has 298 kills at a K/D ratio 11.04 in this mode.

Ankush FREEFIRE has also played 6 ranked solo matches and has 14 frags to his name.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: BNL's Garena Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country and more

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss and Ankush FREEFIRE are both talented players who boast impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than SK Sabir Boss.

It is difficult to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo matches as Ankush FREEFIRE has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad and duo matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow IB (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?