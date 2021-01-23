BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country and more

BNL is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.49 million on the platform.

This article looks at his real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats and more.

OP BNL’s real name, country, Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s real name is Oussema Elloumi, and he is from Tunisia. His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL's lifetime stats

BNL has played 21231 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3171 of them, making his win rate 14.93%. In the process, he has bagged 73997 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.10.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 767 games and has won on 84 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.95%. He has accumulated 1436 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has also played 1240 solo matches and has triumphed in 78 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.06, he has registered 2393 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

BNL's ranked stats

BNL has played 2155 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 91 victories, translating to a win rate of 4.50%. With 5404 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The content creator has also played 2 ranked solo matches and has killed 5 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

BNL's YouTube channel

The first video on BNL’s channel was posted in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 269 videos. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 5.49 million, with over 348 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

BNL’s social media accounts

BNL has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on Nimo TV. Click here to visit his account.

