Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game developed and published by Garena. The mass popularity of the game has opened avenues for content creation and streaming.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Insta Gamer, are two prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. They post content related to the various aspects of the quick-paced BR title.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10386 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2540 of them, translating to a win percentage of 24.45%. With 38301 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1642 duo games and has 306 wins, with a win rate of 18.63%. He has notched 6402 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Total Gaming has also played 898 solo matches and has 77 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.57%. He has registered 2267 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has been featured in 531 squad games and has emerged on top on 58 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 10.92%. In the process, he has 1922 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also played three duo matches and has a single win at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has five kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Lastly, Total Gaming has won one of the 10 solo games, making his win rate 10%. He has bagged 19 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has been featured in 8833 squad games to date and has emerged on top in 1129 of them, having a win rate of 12.78%. With a K/D ratio of 2.19, he has 16893 kills.

The content creator has participated in 1377 duo matches and has a win tally of 126, which approximates to a win ratio of 9.15%. He has 2300 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Insta Gamer has engaged in 1227 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 82 of them, equating to a win percentage of 6.68%. The player has bagged 2386 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer has 112 first-place finishes in 848 squad games, translating to a win percentage of 13.20%. He has secured 1666 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.26.

In the duo mode, the player has taken part in 219 duo matches and has triumphed in 19 of them, which comes to a win rate of 8.67. He has racked up 447 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Lastly, Insta Gamer has also contended in three solo games but is yet to register a victory.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has played only a few duo matches, while Insta Gamer has appeared in three solo games.

Coming to the squad mode, Insta Gamer has a better win rate, while Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

