Jota character in Free Fire: Release date, ability, price, photos, and more

Characters are a crucial aspect of Garena Free Fire. Except for "Nulla" and "Primis," all the characters have in-game abilities that aid the users on the battlefield. In total, there are currently 35 of them present in the game.

The developers of the game had previously collaborated with many prominent figures like Hrithik Roshan and Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of that, characters based on them were added to Free Fire.

Jota is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire and is based on the popular Indonesian actor, Joe Taslim.

Joe Taslim (Image via jakartapost.com)

This article takes a look at the character's release date, ability, price, and more.

Jota's release date, ability, price, and more in Free Fire

Jota was released on March 18th, 2020, in Garena Free Fire and was a part of a top-up event.

His in-game description reads:

“Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.”

Jota character

Jota has a passive in-game ability called "Sustained Raids." At the base level, each kill will instantly restore 25 HP. The ability enhances with the increase in levels. At level 8 of the character (max level), users will restore 40 HP with every kill.

However, it is essential to note that there is a cooldown of five seconds, and the ability is only limited to the SMG and Shotgun weapon categories.

Like every other character, Jota has his own character set called "Parkour Vaulter Set."

Price

Jota is priced at 499 diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Follow the steps given below to purchase the character in Free Fire:

Click on the "Store" icon

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Store" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "Character" tab

Step 2: Click on the "Character" tab, as shown in the picture below. Next, scroll down and find "Jota."

Click on the "Purchase" button

Step 3: Tap on the "Purchase" button, a dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to confirm their purchase.

After a successful purchase, players would be able to equip Jota from the character tab.

