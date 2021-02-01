Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) shares tips to secure auto headshots in Free Fire

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title on the mobile platform developed and published by Garena. It sees 50 users parachuting onto an island and fighting each other till the last team/player survives and gets the Booyah!

Like several other games, it is quite competitive, courtesy of the existing ranked system. Players desire to reach the higher tiers and be the best among their peers. Various factors are essential for improving the overall gameplay, with aiming being one of them.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of India's most illustrious and celebrated Free Fire content creators. At present, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19.9 million. In one of his recent YouTube videos, the streamer shared several tips for players to improve their aim and hit more headshots.

Total Gaming's advice to secure auto headshots in Free Fire

In the video, he mentioned several things that can help users hit headshots. Here are some of them:

#1 - Dragging the crosshair

To hit headshots, users have to slightly drag their thumb in the upwards direction as they are shooting. This act makes it easier for them to land their shots on the heads of foes.

Nothing comes without practice, so it is recommended that players practice in the training grounds to improve.

#2 - Sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings also affect the users' aim in Garena Free Fire and play a crucial role. Currently, the following sensitivities are present in the game:

General

Red Dot

2x Scope

4x Scope

AWM Scope

Users have to set them based on their preference, comfort, and devices. Having proper settings can enable them to land a higher number of headshots in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai mentioned the following sensitivity settings in the video:

Sensitivity settings mentioned in the video

#3 - Gun skins

Gun skins in Free Fire

To a certain extent, gun skins influence the aim of Garena Free Fire players as some of them lead to stats buffs. However, users don’t necessarily need to have them for hitting headshots in the game.

Apart from these, Total Gaming mentioned that the character skills do not affect players’ ability to hit headshots. Gamers can watch the complete video below:

