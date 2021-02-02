OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021

OP Vincenzo is a renowned Free Fire content creator who is known for the incredible gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

He currently boasts a subscriber count of 5.32 million on the streaming platform.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19800 squad matches and has won on 3423 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.28%. He has accumulated 70980 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1708 duo games and has triumphed in 298 of them, making his win rate 17.44%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35, he has 4999 kills to his name in this mode.

OP Vincenzo has played 1130 solo matches and has secured 100 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.84%. He has racked up 2818 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, OP Vincenzo has played 417 squad games and has emerged victorious in 23 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.51%. He has 1202 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.05 in this mode.

The content creator has not played any games in the ranked duo and solo modes yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

Vincenzo started his journey on YouTube over two years ago, with the first video on his channel being posted in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 357 videos and has garnered 342 million views combined.

As mentioned earlier, Vincenzo boasts a subscriber count of 5.32 million on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

OP Vincenzo’s social media accounts

Vincenzo is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

