SK Sabir Boss vs SRV Aghori: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and SRV Aghori are Free Fire content creators from India. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 3.47 million on YouTube, the former has 430,000 subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27049 squad matches and has triumphed in 8781 of them, making his win rate 32.46%. With 95435 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.22 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2981 games and has secured 607 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.36%. He has 8076 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1612 solo matches and has 142 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.80%. He has registered 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 689 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 138 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 20.02%. He has racked up 1804 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The content creator also has 11 wins in the 103 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.67%. In the process, he has bagged 262 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo games and has 14 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

SRV Aghori’s lifetime stats

SRV Aghori has played 8096 squad matches and has secured 2001 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 24.71%. He has accumulated 19533 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2122 games and won on 348 occasions, making his win rate 16.39%. With a K/D ratio of 2.88, he has secured 5116 kills in these matches.

SRV Aghori has also played 2534 solo games and has emerged victories in 290 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.44%. He has 6430 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SRV Aghori’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SRV Aghori has played 282 squad games and has secured 55 victories, making his win rate 19.50%. He has racked up 668 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

The YouTuber also has 4 wins in the 41 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.75%. He has amassed 83 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24 in this mode.

SRV Aghori has played 14 ranked solo games and has garnered 10 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.71.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and SRV Aghori have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over SRV Aghori in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo games, SRV Aghori has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

In the ranked duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over SRV Aghori. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo games, both YouTubers are yet to register wins but SRV Aghori has a better K/D ratio.

