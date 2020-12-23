SRV Aghori, aka Aghori Gaming's, Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The battle royale genre on the mobile platform has witnessed a gradual rise in its popularity over the past few years.

Free Fire has become one of the most prominent choices of the genre. The title's huge player base has encouraged players to take up streaming and content creation centered around the title.

SRV Aghori, aka Aghori Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator and is presently the leader of the famous "SURVIVORS ☆☆☆" guild.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

Aghori Gaming has competed in 7733 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 1939 occasions, making his win rate 25.07%. He has accumulated a total of 18792 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The player also has 2080 duo games to his name and has outdone his foes in 343 of them, having a win percentage of 16.49%. With 5022 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The renowned content creator has been featured in 2514 games with 290 wins, which comes to a win ratio of 11.53%. He has secured 6405 kills in these matches, managing a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Aghori has participated in 461 squad games and has 96 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 20.82%. In the process, he has bagged 974 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Apart from this, the player has won three of the 75 duo matches that he has played, equating to a win ratio of 4%. He has amassed 110 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.53.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 41 solo games and has a single Booyah, translating to a win rate of 2.43%. With a K/D ratio of 2.45, he has registered 98 kills.

His YouTube channel

Aghori started creating content on his YouTube channel around two years ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to January 2019.

Since then, he has uploaded a total of 81 videos and has amassed over 7.3 million views. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 383 thousand.

His social media accounts

