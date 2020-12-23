Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers and Jonty Gaming are two well-known YouTube channels where players can find engaging and exciting content around the renowned battle royale title, Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai and AB JONTY are the players behind these successful YouTube channels and boast 7.2 million and 2.48 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the in-game stats of both these players.

Amibhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has engaged in 7365 squad games and come out on top in 2071 of them, having a win rate of 28.11%. He has 19126 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Amitbhai has 701 Booyahs in 3938 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.80%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 10278 kills to his name.

The content creator has also taken part in 3158 solo games and has remained undefeated in 258 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.16%. He has 6958 eliminations and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amit has competed in 482 squad games in the current ranked season and clinched 92 matches, upholding a win rate of 19.08%. He has bagged 1311 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The internet star has also featured in 217 duo games and has bettered his foes in 33 of them, having a win rate of 15.20%. He is just five frags short of the 700-kill mark, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.78.

The streamer has also played 89 solo games and has a win tally of nine matches, equating to 10.11%. He has notched up 292 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has competed in 13984 squad matches and has managed to come out on top on 5759 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 41.18%. With 47268 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.75.

The streamer has also played 1847 duo games and bettered his foes in 484 of them for a win percentage of 26.20%. In the process, he has secured 6037 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.43.

The content creator has played 4071 solo matches and has triumphed in 638, having a win rate of 15.67%. He has bagged 11838 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the broadcaster has 477 squad games to his name and has precisely 100 first-place finishes, making his win rate 20.96%. He has accumulated 1415 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The internet star has played 37 duo matches and has four wins, which translates to a win percentage of 10.81%. He has eliminated 119 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 204 solo games and has outdone his foes in ten of them with a win ratio of 4.90%. He has killed 521 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.69.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the content creators have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Jonty Gaming is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in lifetime duo and squad games. In solo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Jonty has the upper hand in terms of win rate.

Coming to the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has the edge in the solo and duo matches. AB Jonty is superior when it comes to squad games.

