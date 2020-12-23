Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. LOUD Coringa: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming have seen a gradual rise and become viable career options for many gamers. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and LOUD Coringa are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Brazil.

This article takes a look and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 9908 squad games and emerged victorious in 2480 of them, translating to a win percentage of 25.03%. He has bagged 36339 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The YouTuber has played 1629 games in the duo mode and has accumulated precisely 300 wins for a win ratio of 18.41%. With 6342 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Total Gaming has also played 889 solo games and stood victorious in 76, making his win rate 8.54%. He has eliminated 2246 foes and managed a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has participated in 652 squad matches and triumphed in 77 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 11.80%. He has registered 2273 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The internet star has also played 37 duo matches and has a single first-place finish, having a win rate of 2.70%. He has secured 119 frags in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The content creator has played 23 solo games and notched up 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 370252571.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

LOUD Coringa has featured in 5970 squad matches to date and has managed to come out on top on 1480 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 26.46%. With a K/D ratio of 3.44, he has killed 15466 enemies.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2004 games and has remained unbeaten in 262 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.04%. He has amassed 5498 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The streamer has 1901 solo matches to his name and has 177 wins for a win ratio of 9.31%. In the process, he has 4930 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has made 80 appearances in the squad mode and has bettered his foes in 14 of them, upholding a win rate of 17.50%. He has registered 178 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 29 games and has five wins, managing a win rate of 17.24%. He has killed 68 enemies in these matches for a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Lastly, the broadcaster has played six solo games and has a single win, which makes his win rate 16.66%. He has notched up 16 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparisons are tricky as they play in different regions. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is a step ahead in the duo mode, while LOUD Coringa has the upper hand in the solo mode. Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio in the squad mode, while the latter has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, LOUD Coringa has a better win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. Coming to the solo mode, LOUD Coringa is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

