Titanium Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has witnessed an incredible rise over the past few years. Several YouTubers have become prominent figures amongst the community.

Titanium Gamer is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He has a massive subscriber count of over 2.52 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID and stats.

Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has competed in 15,086 squad matches and has managed to remain unbeaten in 3,749, maintaining a win ratio of 24.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.93, he has secured 44,548 frags.

In the duo mode, he has played 1,771 duo games and has bettered his foes in 229 of them, which gives him a win percentage of 12.93%. He has registered 5,414 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1,112 solo matches and has 164 wins to his name, giving him a win rate of 14.74%. In the process, he has bagged 3,700 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Titanium Gamer has featured in 17 squad games and has 4 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 23.52%. With 18 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.38.

Apart from this, he has played 5 duo matches and has come out on top on 1 occasion, which equates to a win ratio of 20%. He has accumulated 14 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Titanium Gamer has also participated in 3 solo games and has amassed 3 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.00.

His YouTube channel

He has been creating content on his channel since October 2018. He has uploaded over 1,232 videos and has accumulated over 199 million views combined. As mentioned earlier, he has over 2.52 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Titanium Gamer has an Instagram account; players can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server, which the users can join by clicking here.

