Ron Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming has taken flight and is currently a viable career option for many gamers worldwide.

"Ron Gaming" is a prominent content creator from India who creates videos on a wide variety of games, including the likes of GTA 5, Minecraft, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Ron Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 2137000643, and his IGN is RealEagleRON. Currently, he isn’t a part of any guild.

Lifetime stats

Ron Gaming has competed in a total of 51 squad matches and has managed to emerge on top on 18 occasions, having a win rate of 35.29%. With 208 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.30.

In the duo mode, the player has participated in three matches and has bettered his foes in two of them, which comes to a win percentage of 66.66%. He has secured 28 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 28.00.

Lastly, the content creator has been featured in three solo games and has a single Booyah, equating to a win ratio of 33.33%. He has accumulated seven kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.50.

CS Career

In the Clash Squad mode, Ron Gaming has appeared in 38 games and has remained unbeaten in 35 of them, translating to a win percentage of 92.11%. In the process, he has registered 226 kills and has maintained a KDA of 11.00.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over four years ago, and since then has regularly posted videos. Currently, he has 936 videos uploaded on his channel and has amassed a total of over 1.07 billion views. Also, he has a massive subscriber count of over 4.15 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Ron Gaming has an Instagram account; players can visit his profile by clicking here.

He also has a Discord server that users can click here to join.

