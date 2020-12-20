Lokesh Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, country, and more

Over the period, the battle royale genre has expanded immensely on the mobile platform, and Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular options. Due to this, many gamers worldwide have picked up content creation and streaming as their career option.

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most famous Indian Free Fire content creators. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 6.22 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3184 squad matches and has managed to win 680 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 21.35%. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, he has notched 5825 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, he has been featured in 1474 games and has emerged on top on 142 occasions, having a win percentage of 9.63%. The player has accumulated 2443 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Lastly, the content creator has 1178 matches to his name and has 124 first-place finishes, which comes to a win rate of 10.52%. In the process, he has secured 2098 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has participated in 132 games and has remained unbeaten in 39 of them, translating to a win ratio of 29.54%. He has bagged 289 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 29 duo matches and has five Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 17.24%. He has registered 63 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has appeared in five solo games and has a single win, equating to a win rate of 20%. With 13 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

His YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 587 videos and has amassed over 448 million views. As mentioned earlier, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 6.22 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Lokesh Gamer is active on Instagram. Click here to check out his Instagram profile.

He also streams on Booyah! Players can click this link to visit his account.

Also read: Nobru vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?