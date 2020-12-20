B2K (Born2Kill) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over recent years, content creation related to Free Fire has received a significant boost due to the massive audience that the game possesses. B2K, aka Born2Kill, and Nobru, are two prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community, hailing from Tunisia and Brazi, respectively. Nobru is an esports athlete for the famous Brazilian team – ‘Corinthians FF.’

This article takes a look at their stats in the battle royale sensation and compares them.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has featured in 7871 squad matches to date and emerged victorious in 1437 of them for a win percentage of 18.25%. He has killed 45623 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 7.09.

In the duo mode, he has 2292 games to his name and has bettered his foes in 392 of them, having a win rate of 17.10%. With 9396 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1388 solo games and remained unbeaten in 169 of them at a win rate of 12.17%. He has notched up 4537 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

B2K has played 405 squad matches in the current ranked season and won in 47 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.60%. He has secured 2247 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.28.

Moreover, he has appeared in 71 duo games and bagged 7 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 9.85%. In the process, he has amassed 446 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.97.

Born2Kill has played 17 solo matches and grabbed a single Booyah with a win rate of 5.88%. He has eliminated 92 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has competed in 8998 squad games to date and has a win tally of 1977, retaining a win rate of 21.97%. He has notched up 22333 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the gamer has played 2467 matches and outdone his foes in 376 of them, which equates to a win rate of 15.24%. He has registered 7738 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 4620 solo matches and come out on top on 696 occasions, managing a win percentage of 15.06%. With a K/D ratio of 4.72, he has bagged 18502 kills.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has participated in eight squad games and killed 16 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.

Apart from this, he has played 190 duo games and bagged 21 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 11.05%. He has amassed 753 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Nobru has played 172 solo matches and has 23 wins to his name, with a win percentage of 13.37%. He has accumulated 709 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.76.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In the lifetime stats, Nobru is relatively better in the solo mode; in contrast, B2K has the upper hand in the duo mode. Nobru has a higher win rate in the squad mode, while the latter has a better K/D ratio.

In the ranked mode, B2K is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode. In the solo and duo modes, Nobru has a finer win rate.

