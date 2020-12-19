Best character combinations in Free Fire with recent addition, Chrono

In Free Fire, characters play an essential role and have a significant effect on the gameplay. Each one, except Primis and Nulla, has a unique ability that aids the users on the battlefield.

On December 7th, Garena announced a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of this deal, a character, ‘Chrono,’ was introduced in Free Fire. There are now 35 characters present in the game.

One of the unique aspects of Free Fire is that players can combine characters’ abilities/skills. This article lists the best combinations with Chrono.

Best character combinations in Free Fire with new character Chrono

Chrono + Moco + Jai + Laura

Chrono (Ability – Time Turner)

Chrono in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.’

Time Turner creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. Also, players and their allies’ movement speed increases by 15% and 10%, respectively. These effects last 4 seconds, and the ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

The users and their allies’ movement speeds increase by 30% and 15% at the highest level. The effect’s duration increases to 9 seconds, and the cooldown time is reduced to 40 seconds.

Moco (Ability – Hacker’s Eye)

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Moco is an outstanding hacker.’

Moco’s ability, Hacker’s Eye, tags foes for 2 seconds after they get shot. As the level of the character increases, the ability enhances.

At level 8 (maximum level), the duration of the tag increases to 5 seconds. Moreover, the info would also be shared with teammates of the users.

Jai (Ability – Raging Reload)

Jai in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Jai is a decorated SWAT Agent.’

Raging Reload automatically reloads 30% of the maximum magazine capacity upon knocking down a foe.

At ability level 6, it reloads 45% of the magazine. However, the ability is only limited to the AR, Pistol, SMG, SG weapon classes.

Laura (Ability – Sharp Shooter)

Laura in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Laura is an outstanding special agent.’

The ability of Laura increases the accuracy by ten while the users are scoped in.

With the increase in level, the ability receives a buff. At the maximum level of the character, the accuracy is increased by 30.

Reason for the combination

Chrono creates a force field that blocks 600 damage in total. Its duration is 9 seconds at the maximum level. The combination mentioned above enables players to take well-calculated mid-range fights for a specific time from within the force field.

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies for 5 seconds, which reveals the location of the foes. Laura’s ability increases the accuracy by 30 when scoped in, enabling them to land more shots on the enemy. At the same time, Raging Reload recovers the ammunition on every knock with selected weapon classes. Hence, users will not have to worry about reloading while engaging in gunfights.

If players wish, they can replace Jai with Dasha to reduce the recoil build-up and maximum recoil. If gamers are interested in aggressive gameplay, then Jota would be better than Laura.

Disclaimer: The choice of characters is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.