Free Fire redeem codes: List of special codes released in December 2020

Free Fire features numerous fascinating in-game items like gun skins, bundles, and other in-game cosmetic items. Some can be directly purchased from the in-game store or by participating in the in-game events. However, most require users to spend the in-game currency – diamonds.

Redeem codes provide players with a perfect alternative to obtain these items for free. These codes have 12 characters, which include both capital letters and numbers. Gamers can use them from the official site of Free Fire.

All Free Fire redeem codes released in December 2020

Here are all the codes which have been released so far this month:

FFBATJSLDCCS

N6AQN4LGNKFQ

N6AQN39C73HV

N6AQN2CDPH2F

N6AQN49CGW7K

A3NMDZZFB2ST

A3NMDJM4CLM4

A3NMDTMPNBJP

A3NMDZSWAPXE

WZ6DHRLFHHU4

WZ6DHRS63KZN

WZ6DHANQFZAV

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Step 1: The redeem codes can only be used from the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire.

Log in to the Free Fire account on the website

Step 2: Users can log in to the Free Fire account via the available methods.

Those with a guest account cannot use the redeem code to obtain the in-game items, and hence, they will have to bind their accounts with Facebook, Google, or VK.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Press the OK button

Step 4: A dialog box appears, confirming the redemption. Players can click OK.

After the redemption is successful, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Also, the in-game currency will be directly credited to their accounts.

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it is likely that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to claim the rewards. There is no way around this error, and all that the users can do is wait for the next set of codes to be released.

