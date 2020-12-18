How to get CR7’s Chrono character in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire have collaborated with various personalities like KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, and Joe Taslim to increase the game's reach worldwide. On December 7th, they announced one of the most significant collaborations with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The devs have planned several events for this collaboration and have introduced a character based on the Juventus star – Chrono.

The players are excited to get their hands on this character. Earlier, in several countries, it was made available in a top-up event, and the same is the case for users from the Indian region.

This article describes how players can obtain Chrono in Free Fire.

Procuring CR7’s Chrono character in Free Fire

Chono was added to the game a few days back, though it wasn’t obtainable. The players will be able to avail of the newly added character from 19th December, i.e., tomorrow.

In-game notification

According to an in-game notification, users can obtain Chrono as a top-up reward. They will have to purchase 100 diamonds to claim him.

Once the required top-up is complete, players can likely claim the character from the event section.

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability, which is called Time Turner. Upon activation, it creates a force field that blocks a maximum of 600 damage from foes. The players’ and allies’ movement speed is buffed by 15% and 10%, respectively. These effects last four seconds and have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

With the increase in level, the movement is boosted by 30% and 15%, respectively. The effect’s duration gets increased to nine seconds, and the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

