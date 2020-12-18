Free Fire: How to rank up faster and reach Heroic tier in December 2020

The popularity of battle royale games on the mobile platform has sky-rocketed, and Free Fire has become one of the most preferred choices for players. It has two primary game modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Like most other titles, Free Fire is quite competitive, and every user desires to reach the higher tiers and compete amongst the elites. The ranked system of the game divides its users based on their skill-cap. Players get rewarded with RP or Ranking Points based on their performances on the battlefield.

Image via Free Fire

This article looks at how gamers can rank up quicker and reach the Heroic tier in the battle royale mode of Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire how-to: Rank up quickly to reach Heroic tier

#1 - Staying alive

This might be stating the obvious, but the duration of survival plays a role in earning points. Users are rewarded RP upon the match's conclusion based on various factors, survival time being one of them. Hence, it is recommended that they stay alive and try playing passively as long as possible.

#2 - Choice of characters

Image via ff.garena.com

Characters in Free Fire have become an integral part due to the abilities/skills that they possess. Therefore, the choice of characters can play a vital role if users wish to push their ranks quickly.

Gamers can choose characters based on their playing style. For example, Jai is a viable option for those who prefer rush gameplay due to his ability – Raging Reload.

Moreover, having the right character combination can also come to the aid of players. They can click here to read more about the three best character combinations in Free Fire.

#3 - Time of the push

The end date of the current ranked season in Free Fire

The timing of the push can also help users push their ranks quicker. In the earlier stages of the season, they are likely to face less competition. The current ranked season is set to conclude on 23rd December, so gamers can start pushing their ranks up soon after it ends, and the new season begins.

#4 - Playing with a squad/same teammates

Image via Total Gaming / YouTube

It'll make it easier for gamers to push ranks if they play alongside the same teammates in the BR mode. They'll build up coordination, which would increase their chances of getting the Booyah and gaining a higher amount of RP.

Also, random teammates do not generally communicate/respond, which hinders the users' chances of emerging victorious.

#5 - Usage of utilities

Lastly, players have to use utilities appropriately on the battlefield. Items like grenades and gloo walls can be clutch and save the day for the users. It is also recommended for gamers to utilize vehicles for rotating into the safe zone properly.

Apart from this, several other factors like choice of weapons and more affect the rank push. Reaching the higher tiers isn’t an easy task, and the users would have to work hard.

