Hayato vs. A124: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game that stands out from others in the genre courtesy of its unique in-game features.

One of these features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that players can use to gain an edge over enemies on the battleground.

There are currently 35 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities.

Hayato and A124 are exciting and impressive characters because of their unique abilities. This article compares them to determine which is the better character in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato and A124 in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As his character description says, Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato also has an Awakened and upgraded version, with an active ability called the Art of Blades. It reduces the frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds, CD of 50 seconds. However, it has to be acquired as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character in Free Fire.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description mentions her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds at her maximum potential.

Hayato vs. A124, who is the better character in Free Fire?

Both Hayato and A124 can be bought from the in-game store of Free Fire with a certain amount of golds and diamonds. These characters have incredible abilities to assist players significantly on the battleground.

Hayato and A124 are viable in their own ways on the ground. They have different abilities and can be used in different ways as per various situations. Hayato has a passive ability that defends players, and A124 can convert EPs into HPs.

Both abilities are commendable and nifty, and both are equally useful to players during fights on the ground.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.