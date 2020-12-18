5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode after addition of CR7's Chrono

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It also has unique characters with special abilities that give players an advantage on the virtual battleground.

There are 35 characters available in Free Fire. The game's developers recently launched a new and powerful character in collaboration with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The character, named Chrono, will be available from December 19th.

With plenty of options available in the character loadout, players often find it challenging to choose the best one for the ranked mode. Selecting the most suitable character is necessary to score more ranking points.

This article lists the five best characters for this game type in Free Fire after the addition of CR7's Chrono.

Most potent and viable characters in Free Fire's Ranked mode

Note: This list is in a generalized order and does not rank for the best characters in ascending or descending order.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his in-game description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner.

With his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok

DJ Alok has an ability called Drop The Beat. It creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is ideal for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. The maximum level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah)

K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

The character can be evolved up to level 6 by using character level-up cards available in Free Fire. K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode at his maximum potential.

Dasha

Dasha is a prankster and a rebel with a passive ability called Partying On. She has a level 1 ability, which enables players to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level ability allows the player to increase reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessen recovery time from falls by 80%, bring down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decrease maximum recoil by 10%.

Hayato

Hayato's ability in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character in Free Fire, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference)