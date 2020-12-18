Free Fire’s Chrono character now available in some countries as top-up reward

Characters in Free Fire have become an integral part of the game. Except for the default characters – ‘Primis’ and ‘Nulla’ – each one has a unique ability that aids players against foes.

Recently, Garena collaborated with the renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. As part of this deal, his in-game persona – Chrono – has made its way into the game. However, the players can’t procure him just yet.

Fans are excited to try out Chrono, courtesy of his ability, called Time Turner. The character was earlier present in the OB 25 Advance Server, named ‘Mysterious Character.’ However, it is now available in selected countries as a top-up reward.

Chrono character as top-up reward in Free Fire?

Free Fire Chrono top-up in Indonesia

Currently, the Chrono character is available in the Indonesian region as a top-up reward. Users in the country can top-up 100 diamonds between the stipulated period – December 16th to December 25th – to acquire the character for free.

However, it does not necessarily mean that Chrono would be obtainable from the top-up event in other regions.

The in-game description of the character states:

Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

His ability can create a damage-blocking force field. At the base level, it blocks 600 damage and increases the movement speed of players by 15%.

When the skill is activated, allies also receive a boost of 10% in the movement speed. All these effects last for four seconds. Also, there is a cooldown of 50 seconds for using the ability.

At the highest level, players' movement speed is buffed by 30%, while the allies receive a 15% boost. Simultaneously, the duration of these effects increases to nine seconds and the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

