SK Sabir Boss vs. TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The battle royale genre has recently witnessed an upsurge, and games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile have emerged as fan-favorites. Moreover, content creation related to these games has also prospered.

SK Sabir Boss and TheDonato are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26231 squad matches and won 8624 of them, having a win rate of 32.87%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 93293 frags.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2875 games and bagged 596 wins for a win ratio of 20.73%. He has 7803 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1586 solo matches and outdone his foes in 141 of them, managing a win percentage of 8.89%. He has notched up 3220 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the Youtuber has played 1051 games and bagged 253 wins at a win ratio of 24.07%. In the process, he has killed 3495 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.38.

Moreover, the internet star has appeared in two solo matches and seven duo games.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TheDonato has featured in 2193 squad matches for a win tally of 815, retaining a win ratio of 37.16%. He has registered 11734 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.52.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1764 games and come out on top on 693 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 39.28%. With 9706 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.06.

The YouTuber has won 418 of the 1488 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 28.09%. In the process, he has bagged 7752 frags for a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in 24 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 14 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 58.33%. He has accumulated 147 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 14.70.

The streamer has also played 59 duo games and remained unbeaten in 30 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 50.84%. He has killed 428 foes at a K/D ratio of 14.76.

TheDonato has played a single solo match and has secured six frags.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the content creators have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. In the lifetime stats, TheDonato is relatively better in all three aspects – solo, duo, and squad matches.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in them. Coming to the squad matches, TheDonato is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

