Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Content creation and streaming have seen a gradual rise over the past few years and have become viable career options for many gamers worldwide. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Titanium Gamer are two prominent Indian Free Fire content creators.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 9878 squad matches and bagged 2479 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 25.09%. He has notched up 36251 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.90.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1629 games and won precisely 300 of them for a win ratio of 18.41%. With 6342 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, the content creator has won 76 of the 889 solo matches at a win percentage of 8.54%. He has amassed 2246 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has participated in 620 squad games in the current ranked season and triumphed in 76 of them, having a win ratio of 12.25%. He has secured 2185 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The YouTuber has played 37 duo matches and has a single Booyah, managing a win percentage of 2.70%. In the process, he has killed 119 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The internet star has also played 23 solo games and racked up 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has competed in 15086 squad matches and has a win tally of 3749, retaining a win ratio of 24.85%. He has eliminated 44548 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.93.

The internet star has played 1771 games in the duo mode and has 229 first-place finishes for a win rate of 12.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has registered 5414 frags.

The popular YouTuber also has 1112 solo games to his name and has emerged victorious in 164 of them with a win percentage of 14.74%. He has killed 3700 opponents in these matches for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has appeared in 17 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and come out on top on four occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.52%. He has accumulated 18 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.38.

The streamer has played five duo matches and remained unbeaten in one, equating to a win percentage of 20%. In the process, he has collected 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Apart from this, Titanium Gamer has also played three solo games and killed three foes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, Titanium Gamer has the edge.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Titanium Gamer has played only a few matches in them. Lastly, in the squad mode, Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio, while Titanium Gamer has a superior win rate.

