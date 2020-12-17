SK Sabir Boss vs Loud Thurzin: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed tremendous growth since its release. The battle royale sensation has gone on to eclipse some established games on the mobile platform in terms of downloads and is showing no signs of slowing down, with its latest update bound to attract more users.

This popularity has paved the way for many players to churn out Free Fire-related digital content on online streaming platforms like YouTube.

SK Sabir Boss and Loud Thurzin are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers, hailing from India and Brazil, respectively.

This article takes compares their stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 26219 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8619 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.87%. With 93259 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.30.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2875 duo games and has won on 596 occasions, making his win rate 20.73%. He has bagged 7803 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1586 solo matches and has secured 141 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.89%. He has accumulated 3220 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 1038 matches and has won 248 of them, making his win rate 23.89%. In the process, he has secured 3461 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.38.

The Indian content creator has played 7 duo games and has killed 15 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.14. He has also played 2 solo games.

Loud Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

Loud Thurzin’s Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

Loud Thurzin has played 7763 squad games and has bagged 1722 wins, maintaining a win rate of 22.18%. He has killed 25194 opponents in these matches at a K/D ratio of 4.17.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Brazil-based content creator has played 1838 duo matches and has won 295 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.05%. With a K/D ratio of 4.28, he has 6604 frags in this mode.

Loud Thurzin has also played 1365 solo games and has 167 Booyahs to his name, which translates to a win rate of 12.23%. He has racked up 3730 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Loud Thurzin has played 276 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 59 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.37%. He has 1320 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.08 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 55 duo games and has 6 wins, which makes his win rate 10.90%. He has amassed 345 kills in these matches at a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Loud Thurzin has also won 1 of the 7 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He has registered 33 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.50 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Loud Thurzin have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode while Loud Thurzin is relatively better in the solo mode. When it comes to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Loud Thurzin has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Loud Thurzin has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

