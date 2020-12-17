Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and LetDa Hyper are popular Free Fire content creators from India and Indonesia respectively. While the former has 17.5 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, the latter has 7.23 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Free Fire.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9860 squad matches and has triumphed in 2479 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.14%. With 36193 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1629 games and has 300 victories, making his win rate 18.41%. He has secured 6342 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo games and has won on 76 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.54%. He has bagged 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 600 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 76 of them, with a win rate of 12.66%. In the process, he has killed 2127 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The popular YouTuber has played 37 duo games and has a single Booyah to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.70%. He has eliminated 119 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 solo matches and has accumulated 21 frags with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 19588 squad matches and has secured 5899 victories, maintaining a win rate of 30.11%. He has racked up 58853 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.30 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 861 games and has won on 181 occasions, making his win rate 21.02%. With a K/D ratio of 3.52, he has registered 2394 kills in these matches.

LetDa Hyper has also played 484 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 65 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.42%. He has accumulated a total of 1198 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 829 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 209 of them, making his win rate 25.21%. He has killed 2253 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.63 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 16 duo matches but is yet to register a win or a kill.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and LetDa Hyper have maintained impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Looking at their lifetime stats, LetDa Hyper is relatively better than Ajjubhai in the solo mode. Meanwhile, in the duo and squad modes, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as LetDa Hyper is yet to play a single game.

In the ranked duo mode, Ajjubhai is ahead of LetDa Hyper on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad mode, LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

