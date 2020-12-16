Tonde Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The last few years have seen a considerable rise in the number of digital content creators who post and stream videos related to Free Fire.

Tonde Gamer is a popular Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal who has a massive subscriber count of over 2.24 million on his channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 12916 squad matches and has won on 5143 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 39.81%. With a K/D ratio of 6.17, he has bagged 47965 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 6499 games and has emerged victorious in 1342 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.64%. He has notched 24972 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.84 in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3109 solo matches and has won 256 of them, making his win rate 8.23%. In the process, he has secured 6196 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Tonde Gamer has played 378 squad matches and has secured 86 victories, translating to a win rate of 22.75%. He has killed 1351 foes in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.63.

The popular YouTuber has also played 357 duo games and has won on 67 occasions, making his win rate 18.76%. With 1610 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.55.

Tonde Gamer has played 112 solo matches and has 8 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 7.14%. He has accumulated 271 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started creating content on YouTube back in February 2019. Since then, he has posted a total of 727 videos and has amassed over 216 million combined views. As mentioned earlier, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 2.24 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Tonde Gamer’s social media accounts

Tonde Gamer has Facebook and Instagram accounts. Here are the links to his profiles:

Facebook:

Instagram:

