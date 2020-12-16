Raistar vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The unprecedented rise of Free Fire in the last couple of years has resulted in the growth of the game in the sphere of esports and content creation.

Nobru and Raistar are two renowned Free Fire content creators. The former is also an esport athlete for 'Corinthians Free Fire'.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Free Fire.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14652 squad matches and has triumphed in 2593 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.69%. He has 49370 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The popular YouTuber has also played 4453 duo games and has secured 705 victories, making his win rate 15.83%. With 14303 kills in these matches, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has 401 Booyahs in the 401 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.41%. He has racked up 10714 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 309 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious on 32 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.35%. He has bagged 638 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The content creator has played two solo and two duo matches. He has 3 and 2 frags in these modes, respectively.

Nobru's Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru's Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 8988 squad games and has won 1973 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.95%. He has secured 22322 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In 2467 duo matches, the popular content creator has secured 376 victories, making his win rate 15.24%. In the process, he has killed 7738 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Nobru has played 4614 solo games and has won 696 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.24%. He has eliminated 18483 enemies in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Nobru has played 8 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 12 kills to his name. He is yet to get a Booyah in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 190 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 21 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.05%. With a K/D ratio of 4.46, he has 753 kills in these matches.

In 166 solo matches, Nobru has won on 23 occasions at a win rate of 13.85%. He is just 10 kills short of 700 frags and has a K/D ratio of 4.83.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Nobru and Raistar have incredible stats in Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Raistar has the edge in the lifetime duo games while Nobru is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, in the squad mode, Nobru has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has played only 2 matches each in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Raistar has superior stats than Nobru.

