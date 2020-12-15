Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Free Fire has seen a gradual rise in popularity in the last couple of years. Its success has, in turn, led to the emergence of digital content creators who make videos related to the battle royale game on multiple streaming platforms.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Lokesh Gamer, are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the Indian community.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9843 squad matches and has 2478 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 24.17%. He has 36142 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1628 games and has won on 300 occasions, making his win rate 18.42%. With 6342 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ajjubhai has also won 76 of the 889 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.54%. He has bagged 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 582 squad games and has secured 75 wins at a win rate of 12.88%. He has also registered 2076 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The content creator has played 36 duo matches and has a single Booyah to his name, making his win rate 2.77%. In the process, he has killed 119 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 solo games in the current ranked season and has 21 kills to his name.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3176 squad matches and has triumphed in 677 of them, making his win rate 21.31%. He has racked up 5813 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.33 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1473 games and has won 142 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.64%. With a K/D ratio of 1.83, he has notched 2438 kills in these matches.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1178 solo matches and has 124 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 10.52%. He has eliminated 2098 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 123 games and has secured 36 victories, translating to a win rate of 29.26%. In the process, he has killed 277 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The YouTuber has also played 28 duo matches and has won 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. He has registered 58 frags in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Lokesh Gamer has played 5 solo games this season and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20%. He has also bagged 13 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in the duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, in the solo matches, Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

In the ranked mode, Lokesh Gamer is ahead of Ajjubhai in the solo matches. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo and squad modes, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio while Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate.

