Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

Over the past few years, Free Fire has become one of the most prevalent options amongst players on the mobile platform. The quick-paced BR title has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its popularity.

Nobru is a renowned Free Fire content creator and a professional athlete from Brazil. He represents the prominent team "Corinthians Free Fire." This article takes a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and other in-game details.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His real name is Bruno Goes, and his Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has competed in 8980 squad matches and has registered 1972 wins, which comes to a win rate of 21.95%. He has bagged 22307 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has also played 2467 duo games and has triumphed in 376 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 15.24%. He has notched up a total of 7738 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Lastly, Nobru has secured 696 wins in 4609 solo matches, which translates to a win ratio of 15.10%. With 18465 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has been featured in eight squad games and has bagged 16 frags.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 190 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 21 of them, equating to a win percentage of 11.05%. He has killed 753 enemies in the process, for a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Nobru has participated in 161 solo games and has 23 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 14.28%. He has accumulated 672 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.87.

His YouTube channel

Nobru started creating content on YouTube around two years ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 529 videos. Nobru has accumulated a massive subscriber count of over 11.5 million and has over 701 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Nobru has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

