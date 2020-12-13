AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming have become a prevalent career option for gamers worldwide. The battle royale genre on the mobile platform has seen an exponential rise, with games like Free Fire emerging as forerunners.

AS Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, real name, and other in-game details.

AS Gaming's real name, Free Fire ID number, and more

His real name is Sahil, and his ID number is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has been featured in a total of 7189 squad matches and has won 1086 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.10%. He has notched 18124 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2149 games and has 288 wins, translating to a win ratio of 13.40%. With 5758 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09.

Lastly, the player has also appeared in 1853 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 180 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 9.71%. He has accumulated 4629 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has also participated in 282 squad matches in the current ranked season and has managed to remain unbeaten in 40 of them, equating to a win rate of 14.18%. He has racked up 769 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the player has 21 matches to his name and has emerged on top on a single occasion, having a win ratio of 4.76%. With a K/D ratio of 1.95, he has eliminated 39 opponents.

Apart from this, the content creator has also competed in 28 solo games and has outdone his foes in one of them, retaining a win percentage of 3.57%. In the process, he has registered 116 kills.

His YouTube channel

AS Gaming started creating content on YouTube in January 2019. Since then, Sahil has uploaded 271 videos and has over 310 million views combined. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 6.22 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server; click here to join it.

