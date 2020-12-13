Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is played by millions of users from across the globe. Due to the game’s massive popularity, content creation and streaming have received a significant boost. Amitbhai and Rakesh00007 are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers who hail from India.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has participated in 7272 squad games to date and bagged 2054 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 28.24%. With 18862 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.61.

In the duo mode, he has played 3915 matches and won in 698 of them, managing a win rate of 17.82%. He has notched up 10214 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Lastly, the content creator has won 258 out of the 3148 games in the solo mode, maintaining a win percentage of 8.19%. He has 6920 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 391 squad games in the current ranked season and bettered his foes in 77 of them, for a win rate of 19.69%. In the process, he has secured 1059 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.37.

He has also played 196 duo matches and triumphed in 30 of them, having a win rate of 15.30%. He has registered 631 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Amitbhai has also played 81 solo games and has 9 wins at a win percentage of 11.11%. He has accumulated 255 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has competed in a total of 19472 squad matches and triumphed in 5985 of them, which translates to a win rate of 30.73%. With 87339 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.48.

In the duo mode, the user has played 2579 games and bagged 417 first-place finishes at a win ratio of 16.16%. He has accumulated 8978 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The YouTuber has also won 469 of 2400 solo matches with a win rate of 19.54%. He has racked up 9063 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Rakesh00007 has participated in 573 squad games in the current ranked season and notched up 39 Booyahs, which equates to a win rate of 6.80%. In the process, he has killed 2388 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.47.

He has also played 222 duo matches and come out on top on 29 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.06%. He has amassed 1148 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 5.95.

Apart from this, Rakesh00007 has played 571 solo matches and won in 240 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 42.03%. He has racked up 2490 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.52.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Rakesh00007 is relatively better in solo and squad modes. Coming to the duo mode, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

In the ranked mode, Rakesh00007 is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in solo mode. Desi Gamers has a finer win rate in the duo and squad modes. On the other hand, Rakesh00007 has a superior K/D ratio.

