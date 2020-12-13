Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs GT King (Gaming Tamizhan): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire content creation has seen a major rise over the past few years, and several YouTubers have become quite prevalent amongst the community. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and GT King (Gaming Tamizhan), are popular Free Fire content creators and enjoy a stellar fan following.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in a total of 9826 squad matches and has ended up winning 2477 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.20%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has secured 36092 frags.

He has played 1628 games in the duo mode and has a winning tally of 300, with a win rate of 18.42%. He has also bagged 6342 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The content creator has played 889 solo matches and bettered his foes in 76 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.54%. He has 2246 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played 563 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and managed to remain unbeaten in 74 of them, retaining a win rate of 13.14%. In the process, he has registered 2026 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.14.

He has also made 36 appearances in the duo mode. The YouTuber has killed 119 enemies in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ajjubhai has played 23 matches in the solo mode and notched up 21 kills.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

To date, GT King has competed in 16520 squad matches and emerged victorious in 3314 of them, managing a win rate of 20.06%. With 45996 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.48.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1671 games and outdone his foes 159 times, which equates to a win rate of 9.51%. He has also accumulated 2992 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Gaming Tamizhan has also won 48 of the 648 solo matches with a win percentage of 7.40%. He has racked up 1415 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

GT King has 508 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season. He has eliminated 1298 enemies in these matches at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

The YouTuber has also participated in 58 games in the duo mode and come out on top on 2 occasions with a win rate of 3.44%. He has amassed 168 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It isn’t possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as GT King has played only a single game. GT King has a better win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

