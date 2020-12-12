SK Sabir Gaming vs. B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, Free Fire has witnessed a rapid growth in popularity. Content creation related to it is on the rise courtesy of the vast audience that the game possesses.

SK Sabir Gaming, aka SK Sabir Boss, and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They are known for their eccentric skills and electrifying gameplay. This article compares both YouTubers' in-game stats.

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Gaming has featured in 26092 matches and won 8597 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.94%. He has secured 92852 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2874 games and has a winning tally of 596, retaining a win ratio of 20.73%. With 7803 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the content creator has won 141 of the 1586 matches in the solo mode for a win percentage of 8.89%. He has killed 3220 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 910 squad games in the current ranked season and has bagged 226 wins, managing a win ratio of 24.83%. In the process, he has secured 3054 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.46.

In the duo mode, he has played seven games and has notched 15 frags. The internet star has also appeared in two matches in the solo mode.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has competed in 7858 squad matches and has come out on top on 1436 occasions, having a win rate of 18.27%. With a K/D ratio of 7.10, he has secured 45574 kills.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2285 games and bagged 391 Booayhs, coming down to a win ratio of 17.11%. He has accumulated 9357 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has 1388 solo matches to his name and has bettered his foes in 169 of them, equating to a win percentage of 12.17%. He has registered 4537 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

B2K has played 392 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and managed to remain unbeaten in 46, translating to a win ratio of 11.73%. He has killed 2198 opponents and maintained a K/D of 6.35.

The internet star has participated in 64 games in the duo mode and triumphed in six of them for a win rate of 9.37%. With 407 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 7.02.

The popular YouTuber has played 17 solo matches and has a single win. He has amassed 92 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 5.75.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both content creators have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. B2K is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo mode in the lifetime stats. Coming to the duo and squad modes, SK Sabir Gaming has maintained a higher win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few matches. Lastly, in the squad mode, Born2Kill has a higher K/D ratio; on the other hand, SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate.

