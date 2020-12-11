B2K (Born2Kill) vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has expanded its player base enormously in the last few years, with millions of users from across the world actively playing the game. Its mass popularity has also prompted many players to begin streaming and creating digital content related to the game.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, and Lorem are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. This article compares their stats in Garena's popular battle royale game.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7844 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1436 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.30%. He has just over 45500 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.10.

The YouTuber has played 2280 duo games and has won on 390 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.10%. He has also racked up 9321 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.93.

B2K has 169 Booyahs in 1384 solo games, with a win rate of 12.21%. He has bagged 4525 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

B2K has played 378 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 46 of them, making his win rate 12.16%. He has 2127 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.41.

The Indian content creator has also played 59 duo games and has 5 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.47%. He has registered 371 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.87.

B2K has played 13 solo games and has a single victory, which makes his win rate 7.69%. He has 80 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.67.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has played a total of 4810 squad games and has secured 1661 victories, maintaining a win rate of 34.53%. With a K/D ratio of 4.93, he has secured 15512 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1226 matches and has won 293 of them, making his win rate 23.89%. He has killed 3483 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Lorem has won 127 of the 859 solo games he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.78%. He has notched up 1887 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lorem has played 228 squad matches and has won on 63 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.63%. In the process, he has secured 990 kills, with a K/D ratio of 6.00.

He has played 3 games in the duo mode and has one kill to his name.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both B2K and Lorem have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Lorem has a higher win rate in all three modes while B2K has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Lorem has played only 3 duo matches. However, in the ranked squad mode, Born2Kill has a superior K/D ratio while Lorem has a higher win rate.

