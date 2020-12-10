Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the last few years, Free Fire has witnessed massive growth and has established itself as one of the most prominent games on the mobile platform. The battle royale game continues to garner huge numbers and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Biraj are two popular figures in the Free Fire community. This article compares the in-game stats of the two players.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9812 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2476 of them, making his win rate 25.23%. He also has over 36000 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The famous content creator has secured 300 Booyahs in 1628 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 18.42%. In these matches, he has amassed 6342 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo games and has won 76 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.54. He has bagged 2246 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 549 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 73 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.29%. He has 1942 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

The YouTuber has also played 36 duo matches and has secured a single victory, making his win rate 2.77%. He has racked up 119 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ajjubhai has played 23 solo games this season but is yet to register a victory. He has 21 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio just under 1.

Biraj’s Free Fire ID and stats

Biraj’s Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

Biraj has played 1893 squad matches and has secured 348 victories, managing a win rate of 18.38%. He has also secured 3354 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Survivor guild member has played 942 games and has won on 87 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.23%. He has bagged 1646 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Biraj has also played 386 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 21 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.44%. With 807 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Biraj has played 425 squad games and has secured 75 Booayhs, making his win rate 17.64%. He has killed 1050 enemies in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

In the duo mode, he has played 149 games and has stood victorious in 19 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.75%. He has eliminated 345 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Biraj has also played 48 solo matches and has triumphed in 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.41%. He has 135 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.14.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Biraj have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Biraj has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai in the solo mode. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo and squad modes, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio while Biraj has a better win rate.

