Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The previous few years have witnessed a gradual rise in mobile gaming. Free Fire has established itself among some of the most popular titles and has amassed a massive audience on various platforms like YouTube.

Amitbhai and Gyan Sujan are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators and streamers. They have a huge fan following and are extremely popular among players.

This article compares their Free Fire stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has taken part in 7253 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2049 of them, retaining a win percentage of 28.25%. In these matches, he has bagged 18793 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Advertisement

The YouTuber also has 3901 duo matches against his name and has clinched 696 of them, equating to a win ratio of 17.84%. He has notched 10174 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.17.

In the 3123 solo games, the player has managed to win 256 of them, upholding a win percentage of 8.19%. With a K/D ratio of 2.39, Amitbhai has 6863 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has also been featured in 371 squad games and has outdone his foes in 72 of them, which comes to a win rate of 19.40%. He is just a few frags short of the 1000 kill mark and has a K/D ratio of 3.30.

The YouTuber has 28 Booyahs in 182 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 15.38%. He has 591 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The player has seven first-place finishes in 67 solo games, which eventually comes to a win rate of 10.44%. He has 210 kills in these matches for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16281 squad games and has outdone his foes on 5980 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 36.72. He has amassed 54665 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The content creator has played 1996 duo matches to date and has bettered his foes on 451 occasions, upholding a win rate of 22.59%. He has 5219 kills in these games for a K/D ratio of 3.38.

The player has also been featured in 1298 solo matches and has triumphed in 153 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 11.78%. He has accumulated 2191 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan has engaged in 389 squad matches this season and has 127 victories, retaining a win rate of 32.64%. He has secured 1859 kills at a 7.10 K/D ratio.

Apart from this, the content creator has also played 14 solo games and is yet to register a kill and get Booyah.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in the solo matches, while Gyan Sujan is ahead in the win rate. Also, It is not possible to compare the ranked duo matches.

In the squad matches, Amitbhai has an edge in the solo matches. At the same time, in the squad matches, Gyan Sujan is leading.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more