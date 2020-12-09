Ankush FREEFIRE's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire has emerged as one of the front runners in the battle royale genre on mobile platforms. It has racked up more than 100 billion views on YouTube since its release about three years back.

Ankush FREEFIRE started his channel a year ago and has over three million subscribers. He is immensely popular among players, and this article looks at his real name, Free Fire ID, and other details.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s real name is Ankush Tripathi, and his Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has engaged in 20802 squad matches and bettered his foes in 8535 games, translating to a win percentage of 41.02%. He has bagged 75309 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.14.

He has played relatively few solo and duo matches. The streamer has 3005 duo matches against his name and has triumphed in 1206 games for a win rate of 40.13%. In the process, he has notched up 11152 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.20.

The internet star also has 119 first-place finishes in 895 solo matches for a win rate of 13.29%. He has garnered 2488 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has competed in 562 squad matches and emerged victorious on 114 occasions for a win rate of 20.28%. He has racked 2809 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.27.

The content creator has 17 Booyahs in 106 duo games, coming down to a win rate of 16.03%. He has 626 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.03.

Lastly, Ankush has participated in five solo matches but is yet to win a game or secure a victory.

His PC specification

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8 GB X 2) 16 GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2 TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

Motherboard - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supply, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

Monitor - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

His YouTube channel

Ankush started his YouTube channel in November 2019 and, in the span of a year, has managed to garner more than 3.39 million subscribers and has 312 million views in total. He frequently uploads clips of his gameplay on the channel.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media account

Instagram: Click here

