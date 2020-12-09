Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In a way, the emergence of the mobile device as a legitimate gaming platform has gone hand in hand with the rise of mobile battle royale games like Free Fire.

In the last few years, the game has attracted a massive fanbase and has built a large audience on streaming platforms like YouTube. This has, in turn, resulted in an increase in the number of digital content creators who make videos related to the game.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Romeo Gamer are two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers in India.

In this article, we will compare the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9808 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2475 games, making his win rate 25.23%. He has eliminated 35993 opponents in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In 1622 duo matches, the YouTuber has won 300 games, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. He has also amassed 6328 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo games and has won on 76 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.54%. He has bagged 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 545 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 545 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.21%. He has notched 1927 kills in this mode, managing a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The popular content creator has also played 32 duo matches and has only 1 Booyah to his name, making his win rate 3.125%. With 114 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 solo games but is yet to register a win. He has 21 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.91.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has played a total of 13632 squad matches and has triumphed in 4166 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.56%. He has secured 42717 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.51.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular Youtuber has played 3861 games and has emerged victorious in 535 of them, making his win rate 13.85%. With 12703 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

Romeo Gamer has also played 4960 solo games and has secured 817 Booyahs, with a win rate of 16.47%. He has notched 20953 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has played 343 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has bagged 87 wins, maintaining a win rate of 25.36%. He has also accumulated 1272 frags, with a K/D ratio of 4.97.

The content creator has also played 126 duo games and has secured 14 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has secured 317 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Romeo Gamer has won 16 of the 140 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.42%. He has also killed 420 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.39.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Romeo Gamer have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is relatively better in the duo mode while Romeo Gamer has the edge in the solo mode. Meanwhile, in the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio while the Romeo Gamer has a better win rate.

When we take a look at their ranked stats, Romeo Gamer is better in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and squad modes. When it comes to the ranked duo mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Romeo Gamer has a higher win rate.

