SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has the better Clash Squad stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has had an incredible rise in its popularity ever since its release about three years ago. Features such as characters and pets sets it apart from other games on the mobile platform.

The vast player base has enabled gamers to take up content creation and streaming around the fast-paced title. SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers in India.

In this article, we compare the Clash Squad stats of the two players.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Clash Squad Career

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 421 Clash Squad matches and has bettered his foes in 276 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 65.56%. The YouTuber has bagged 2039 kills and has retained a KDA of 1.92.

Clash Squad Ranked

SK Sabir Boss has been engaged in 65 squad matches and has outdone his foes in 39 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 60%. In these matches, he has eliminated 448 enemies at a KDA of 1.90.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Clash Squad Career

Raistar has competed in 946 games in these modes and has emerged on top in 553 occasions, which equates to a win percentage of 58.46%. He has notched 6760 kills for a KDA of 1.85.

Clash Squad Ranked

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar has competed in 268 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 146 of them, coming to a win ratio of 54.48%. With a KDA of 1.67, he has amassed 2129 kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire.

When we take a look at their Clash Squad Career stats, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in terms of both win ratio and KDA.

Coming to the Clash Squad Ranked, it is the same case, giving SK Sabir Boss an edge over the other.

