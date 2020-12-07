Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming has witnessed a tremendous rise and has become a career option for many. Several Free Fire content creators have risen to prominence and have amassed massive subscriber counts.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Biraj are two renowned figures in the Free Fire community. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has taken part in 7,244 squad games and has bettered his foes on 2,045 occasions that comes down to a win percentage of 28.23%. In these matches, he has bagged 18,774 kills retaining a K/D ratio of 3.61.

He also has 694 Booyahs in 3,895 duo matches that equate to a win ratio of 17.81%. The YouTuber has amassed 10,150 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has taken part in 3,119 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 255 occasions for a win percentage of 8.17. He has eliminated 6,848 foes maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the YouTuber has engaged in 362 squad matches and has outdone his foes on 68 games, upholding a win rate of 18.78%. Amitbhai has notched 969 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.30.

He has 26 first-place finishes in 177 duo matches, having a win percentage of 14.68%. Amitbhai has secured 568 kills, equating to a K/D ratio of 3.76.

He has 63 appearances in solo games and has a win tally of 6, sustaining a win rate of 9.52%. He is just a few kills short of the 200 mark and has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Biraj’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 540744237

Lifetime stats

Biraj has featured in a total of 1,872 squad matches and has ended up winning 346 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.48%. He has 3,291 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The user has won 87 of 940 matches at a win percentage of 9.25% in the duo mode. With 1,631 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Lastly, he has played 384 solo matches and has triumphed in 21, managing a win ratio of 5.46%. He has notched 806 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Biraj has competed in 402 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 73, having a win ratio of 18.15%. In the process, he has killed 986 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 148 games and has 19 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 12.83%. He has accumulated 339 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Biraj has also won 5 of the 48 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 10.41%. He has a total of 135 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better on both the fronts: K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes.

Coming to the ranked stats, Amitbhai is a step ahead in the duo and squad mode. In the solo mode, Biraj has a higher win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

