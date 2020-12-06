Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has established itself as one of the best mobile battle royale titles. It has an enormous player base worldwide, which has led to a rise in the content creation and streaming related to it.

Amitbhai aka Desi Gamers and Romeo Gamer are two renowned Free Fire content creators. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in a total of 7,236 squad matches and has ended up winning 2,045 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.26%. He has secured 18,767 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.62.

While in the duo mode, he has played 3,895 matches and has triumphed in 694, having a win rate of 17.81%. With 10,150 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3,119 solo games and has bagged 255 wins at a win percentage of 8.17%. He has 6,848 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has participated in 359 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 68, managing a win rate of 18.94%. He has accumulated 962 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Coming to the duo mode, the user has played 177 games and has won 26 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 14.68%. He has bagged 568 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

He has played 63 solo matches and has 6 Booyahs at a win rate of 9.52%. In the process, he has registered 195 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has played 13,626 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 4,166, retaining a win rate of 30.57%. He has killed 42,709 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.51.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 3,857 games and has remained unbeaten in 533 of them, making his win ratio 13.81%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has collected 12,694 kills.

The popular YouTuber has played 4,954 solo games as well and stood victorious in 817, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.49%. He has notched 20,941 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.06

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Romeo Gamer has participated in 342 matches and has come out on top on 87 occasions, managing a win rate of 25.43%. He has racked up 1,268 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.97.

Apart from this, he has won 12 of the 122 duo matches for a win ratio of 9.83%. He has killed 308 opponents in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Romeo Gamer has played 127 solo matches and has a total of 16 wins for a win percentage of 12.59%. In the process, he has 396 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.57.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Romeo Gamer is relatively better in solo and squad modes. In the duo mode, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Desi Gamers is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo mode. In the solo and squad modes, Romeo Gamer has the edge.

