Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Lorem: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire boasts a massive playerbase worldwide. Several Free Fire content creators and streamers have witnessed an incredible rise in their popularity due to the game's massive audience.

A few of the notable figures amongst the Free Fire community are Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Lorem. In this article, we take a look at their stats in the game and compare them.

Also read: Raistar vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in a total of 9791 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2470, retaining a win rate of 25.22%. With 35932 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 1622 games and has precisely 300 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 18.49%. He has killed 6328 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Advertisement

Lastly, the user has played 889 solo matches and has won 76 of them at a win percentage of 8.54%. He has eliminated 2246 in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has 528 squad matches to his name and has triumphed in 67 of them, managing a win ratio of 12.68%. He has notched 1866 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.05.

The content creator has also played 32 duo games and has emerged victorious in 1 of them, which equates to a win rate of 3.12%. In the process, he has secured 114 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Ajjubhai has appeared in 23 solo matches and has bagged 21 kills in the mode, managing a K/D ratio of just below 1.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lorem has competed in 4726 squad matches and has secured 1641 victories, having a win rate of 34.72%. With 15157 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The player has registered 293 wins in 1224 duo games, which comes to a win ratio of 23.93%. He has 3482 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 859 games and has bettered his foes in 127 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 14.78%. He has 1887 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Lorem has participated in 143 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 43 of them, making his win ratio of 30.06%. He has accumulated 635 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.35.

The content creator has also played a single duo game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Advertisement

When we look at their lifetime stats, Lorem has a higher win rate in the solo and duo modes; on the other hand, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. The two have the same K/D ratio in the squad mode, while Lorem has a superior win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as Lorem has only played a single duo match. Lastly, in the squad mode, Lorem is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: OP Vincenzo vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?