Raistar vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Titanium Gamer are two popular content creators who are known for the Free Fire-related videos that they post on their respective YouTube channels

In this article, we compare the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14620 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2590 of them, which makes his win rate 17.71%. He has notched up 49326 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.10 in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 4453 games and has triumphed in 705, translating to a win rate of 15.83%. He has 14303 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has also played 3511 solo matches and has bagged 401 victories at a win rate of 11.42%. With 10713 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Raistar has played 280 squad matches and has a win tally of 29, maintaining a win rate of 10.35%. He has eliminated 592 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

He has also played 2 solo matches and 2 duo games this season.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Titanium Gamer has played a total of 15085 games and has secured 3748 victories, translating to a win rate of 24.84%. He has accumulated 44548 frags, with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

In the duo mode, he has played 1771 matches and has 229 Booyahs at a win rate of 12.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has registered 5414 kills in these matches.

Titanium Gamer has also won 164 out of 1111 solo games with a win rate of 14.76%. He has killed 3697 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has played 15 squad games in the current ranked season and has 3 victories to his name, making his win rate 20%. In the process, he has killed 18 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

He has also played 5 duo matches and has a single victory. He has 14 frags in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Titanium Gamer has also played 3 solo games and has racked up 3 kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Advertisement

Comparison

Both Raistar and Titanium Gamer have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Raistar is relatively better in the duo mode while Titanium Gamer is ahead in the solo mode. Meanwhile, in the squad mode, Titanium Gamer has a better win rate while Raistar has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has played very few games in those modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Titanium Gamer has a superior win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?