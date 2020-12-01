SK Sabir Boss vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In the last few years, digital content creation based on games like Free Fire has seen a massive rise in popularity, with several players turning to platforms like YouTube and Twitch to pursue a career in streaming.

SK Sabir Boss and Bilash Gaming are two popular Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25862 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8536 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.00%. With a K/D ratio of 5.31, he has secured 91948 kills.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2872 games and has won 596 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.75%. He has registered 7796 frags in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1581 solo games and has secured 141 victories at a win rate of 8.91%. He has amassed a total of 3214 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 699 squad matches and has 169 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.17%. He has also secured 2251 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.25.

He has also played 6 duo games and 2 solo matches.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played a total of 15087 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 5874 of them, making his win rate 38.93%. With 72886 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 7.91.

He has also played 2866 games in the duo mode and has 753 Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 26.27%. He has registered 10257 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Bilash Gaming has played 1574 solo matches and has secured 172 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.92%. He has eliminated 3566 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 268 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 72 occasions, translating to a win rate of 26.86%. He has killed a total of 1430 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.30.

He has also played 160 duo games and has triumphed in 24 of them, making his win rate 15%. He has accumulated 744 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.47.

Bilash Gaming has also won 10 of 44 solo games, with a win rate of 22.72%. At a K/D ratio of 6.91, he has collected 235 kills in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Bilash Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Bilash Gaming is relatively better in all the three modes – solo, duo and squad.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Bilash Gaming is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

