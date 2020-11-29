Sultan Proslo vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the last few years, Free Fire has become one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation has amassed a massive player base worldwide, prompting several gamers to start creating digital content related to the game.

Sultan Proslo and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are two popular Free Fire content creators, hailing from Indonesia and India, respectively. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 839 squad games and has emerged victorious in 290 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.56%. He has over 2100 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has also played 101 games in the duo mode and has won on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.74%. He has 309 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has played 557 solo games and has 58 victories, with a win rate of 10.41%. He has 1508 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 21 games in the current ranked season and has 5 victories with a win rate of 23.80%. He has eliminated 18 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.13.

Apart from this, he has also played 5 duo matches and has a single victory in the mode, translating to a win rate of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 2, he has secured 8 kills in these matches.

Sultan Proslo has also played 11 solo games but is yet to register a win. He has racked up 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7163 squad games and has bagged 2034 wins, which translates to a win rate of 28.39%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has 18585 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 3875 games and has won on 691 occasions, with a win rate of 17.83%. He has also notched up 10095 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has played 3112 solo matches and has won in 254 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.16%. He has killed 6821 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.39 in the process.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 312 matches and has triumphed in 59 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.91%. He has accumulated 818 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

He has also played 157 duo games and has 23 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 14.64%. With 513 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Amitbhai has won 5 out of the 56 solo matches that he has played, having a win rate of 8.92%. He has 168 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.29.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Sultan Proslo and Amitbhai have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite difficult.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Amitbhai in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

In the ranked stats, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes while Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate. When it comes to the ranked solo mode, Amitbhai has relatively better stats than Sultan Proslo.

