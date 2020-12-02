Sultan Proslo vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and Bilash Gaming, are two renowned Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their stats in the famous battle royale game.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played a total of 839 squad games and has 290 victories to his name, making his win rate 34.92%. He has amassed 2103 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has also played 101 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.74%. He has eliminated 309 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has played 563 solo games and has won 58 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.30%. He has accumulated 1511 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played only a few games in the current ranked season. He has played 21 games in the squad mode and has 5 victories, which translates to a win rate of 23.80%. He has killed 18 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of just over 1.

He has also played 5 duo games and has a single Booyah, which makes his win rate 20%. With 8 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Sultan Proslo has played 11 games in the solo mode and has bagged 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played 15100 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5875 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.90%. He has racked up 72937 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.91.

He has also played 2868 duo games and has won 753 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.25%. He has 10273 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Bilash Gaming has played 1574 solo games and has secured 172 victories, making his win rate 10.92%. He has racked up 3566 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming’s ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 280 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 72 occasions, making his win rate 25.71%. He has secured 1478 kills and has a K/D ratio of 7.11.

He has played 161 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 24 games, translating to a win rate of 14.90%. With 757 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.53 in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has 10 Booyahs in 44 solo games in the current season, making his win rate 22.72%. He also has 235 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.91.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Sultan Proslo and Bilash Gaming have incredible stats in Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Bilash Gaming is relatively better than Sultan Proslo in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Sultan Proslo has a higher K/D ratio while Bilash Gaming has a better win rate.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Bilash Gaming has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Sultan Proslo in the squad and solo modes. Meanwhile, in the ranked duo mode, Sultan Proslo has a better win rate while Bilash Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

